Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $163.24 and last traded at $167.06, with a volume of 97923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.02.
Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.12.
Vanguard Materials ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.8309 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Materials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.
