Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $163.24 and last traded at $167.06, with a volume of 97923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.02.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.8309 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Materials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.