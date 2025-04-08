Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,538,173 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 403% from the previous session’s volume of 2,690,104 shares.The stock last traded at $59.35 and had previously closed at $59.47.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.74.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1964 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
