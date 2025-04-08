Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,538,173 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 403% from the previous session’s volume of 2,690,104 shares.The stock last traded at $59.35 and had previously closed at $59.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1964 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 97,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,234.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 539,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,038,000 after purchasing an additional 531,998 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

