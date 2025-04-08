Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $26,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.
NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $479.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $605.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $648.76.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
