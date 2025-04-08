Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $121,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,582,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,861,000 after buying an additional 216,103 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,977,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

VFH stock opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.33. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $95.67 and a 52-week high of $127.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.5106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

