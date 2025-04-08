VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Rollins Financial Advisors LLC

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

SMH opened at $184.90 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.64.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

