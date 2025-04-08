VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,993,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 456% from the previous session’s volume of 538,169 shares.The stock last traded at $15.52 and had previously closed at $15.52.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.