VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,269,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 2.78% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $139,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

