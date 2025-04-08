VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Holdings Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 70,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.84.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

