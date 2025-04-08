Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $1.25. Urban One shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 20,756 shares changing hands.

Urban One Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $61.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One

In related news, CEO David M. Kantor sold 70,350 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $68,943.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899.78. This trade represents a 89.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UONE. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban One by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Urban One by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban One by 501,907.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 70,267 shares during the period. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.