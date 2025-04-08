Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $1.25. Urban One shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 20,756 shares changing hands.
Urban One Trading Down 2.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $61.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UONE. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban One by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Urban One by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban One by 501,907.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 70,267 shares during the period. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Urban One Company Profile
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Urban One
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Alibaba Caught in Tariff Crossfire: Is It Time to Buy?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Can Solid Biosciences Challenge Sarepta in the DMD Market?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Will CrowdStrike’s Goodwill Strategy Pay Off in Revenue Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.