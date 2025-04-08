United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Down 0.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $130.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. United Parcel Service traded as low as $94.59 and last traded at $95.19. Approximately 2,246,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,727,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.56.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Down 3.9 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

