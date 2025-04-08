Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.4674 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Several research firms have commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

