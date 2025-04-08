Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Position Lowered by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 66,476 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UGP shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Ultrapar Participações to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

UGP opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

