UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 3523025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Further Reading

