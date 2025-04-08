Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) is Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up approximately 4.2% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Tyler Technologies worth $54,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 213.7% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.25.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total transaction of $951,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,073.08. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,772,561.06. This represents a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $8,688,030. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $535.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $596.91 and its 200 day moving average is $597.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.80 and a 12 month high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

