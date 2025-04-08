Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.96.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWO shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $67,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 174,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,099.36. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $33,190.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,566.88. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $377,154. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 818.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 866.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWO stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 66.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.31%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

