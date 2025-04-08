Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,354 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,553,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,442,000 after acquiring an additional 231,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 346,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 22,763 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 341,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 13,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $50.73 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

