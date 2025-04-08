Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hologic by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Hologic by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

