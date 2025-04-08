Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 113.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.86.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

