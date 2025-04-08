Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 913.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $906,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 110.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.8% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

