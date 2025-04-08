Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Elliot Noss Sells 1,000 Shares

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $16,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,595,607.54. This represents a 0.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elliot Noss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $7,720.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Elliot Noss sold 200 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $3,396.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Elliot Noss sold 7,760 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $133,860.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $7,880.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $7,830.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Elliot Noss sold 100 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $1,712.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Elliot Noss sold 2,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $33,820.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Elliot Noss sold 2,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $32,440.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Elliot Noss sold 200 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $3,314.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Elliot Noss sold 100 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $1,632.00.

Tucows Stock Performance

TCX stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. 42,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tucows

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information services provider reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Tucows by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tucows by 307.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tucows by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Tucows in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tucows by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Further Reading

