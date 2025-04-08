Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13. 940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 27,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12.
Trident Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the provision of investment services. It involves in entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was founded on March 17, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
