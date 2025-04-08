Trexquant Investment LP Sells 593,427 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,776 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 593,427 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 79,943 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 74,522 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,078 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,885 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RKLB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $36,571.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,417,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,253,644.92. This trade represents a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

