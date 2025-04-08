Trexquant Investment LP Sells 42,354 Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,354 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Paymentus worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Paymentus by 1,569.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Paymentus news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $98,178.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 94,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,462.90. This represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $505,250.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 466,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,908,459.65. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 87.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paymentus Stock Up 0.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paymentus stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08 and a beta of 1.65. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Paymentus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paymentus from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Paymentus from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

