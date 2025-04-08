Trexquant Investment LP Sells 30,430 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,430 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $323.32 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $282.09 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.