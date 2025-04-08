Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,705 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ON were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONON. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in ON during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ON by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ON by 1,446.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ON from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Williams Trading increased their price target on ON from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HSBC upgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ON from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

ON Price Performance

NYSE:ONON opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.37. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. On Holding AG has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $64.05.

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.