Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,936 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.11% of Select Medical worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Select Medical Stock Down 0.8 %

SEM opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

