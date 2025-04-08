Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 180.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,005 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.12% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $202,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $62.58.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,845.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.
About Agios Pharmaceuticals
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.
