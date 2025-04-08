Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 7,175 CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.00.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $264.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.88. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.49 and a 1 year high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.32, for a total transaction of $378,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,480,175.36. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Perry sold 145 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.77, for a total value of $44,626.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,501.14. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,640. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

