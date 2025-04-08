Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 369,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.22% of Vimeo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,432,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,570,000 after purchasing an additional 134,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vimeo by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,770,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 181,137 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Vimeo by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,653,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after buying an additional 513,178 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vimeo by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,392,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 548,812 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vimeo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $779.75 million, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $103.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Vimeo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VMEO

Vimeo Profile

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.