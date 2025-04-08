Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 4,867 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Diageo by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $101.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.72 and a one year high of $144.28.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 46.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

