Trek Financial LLC Sells 986 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Trek Financial LLC reduced its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SkyWest by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Insider Activity at SkyWest

In other SkyWest news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $681,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,882,359.19. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $1,537,842.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,563.01. The trade was a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest Price Performance

Shares of SKYW opened at $79.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $135.57.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

