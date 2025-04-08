Trek Financial LLC Sells 270 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 780,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,085 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 37,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Paychex by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 42,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,299,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,407,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $140.49 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.40 and a 12-month high of $158.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. Paychex’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra Research raised Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

