Trek Financial LLC Makes New $437,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Trek Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 642.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day moving average is $88.92. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $96.15. The stock has a market cap of $295.36 million, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.