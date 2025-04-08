Trek Financial LLC Buys 1,742 Shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XUSP)

Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XUSP – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF by 742.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 15.5 %

XUSP opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31.

Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (XUSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide the potential to outperform the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), after achieving performance thresholds. The fund uses four, one-year FLEX Options packages with laddered 3-month expiration dates.

