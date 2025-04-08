Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $271.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $271.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

TRV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 price target (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

TRV traded up $6.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.95. 320,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.77. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

