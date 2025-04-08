TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $122.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMDX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of TMDX opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average of $84.07. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 43,744.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 104,986 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,131,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,635,000 after buying an additional 349,403 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,436,000. Finally, Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

