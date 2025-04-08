TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Plans Dividend of GBX 11.30

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.14) per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 135.4% increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TP ICAP Group Trading Up 1.8 %

TCAP opened at GBX 232 ($2.95) on Tuesday. TP ICAP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 192 ($2.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 281 ($3.58). The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 263.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 255.05.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 31.80 ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. TP ICAP Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 4.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TP ICAP Group will post 31.0273973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

TP ICAP Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicolas Breteau sold 52,349 shares of TP ICAP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £134,536.93 ($171,253.73). 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

