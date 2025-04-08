Top Telecom Stocks To Follow Now – April 8th

Broadcom, Palo Alto Networks, AT&T, Arista Networks, ServiceNow, Apollo Global Management, and CyberArk Software are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares in companies that provide telecommunications services, including wireless communication, internet connectivity, and broadcasting. These stocks represent ownership in firms whose profitability can be influenced by technological innovation, regulatory changes, and competitive market dynamics within the telecom industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.58. 32,921,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,773,556. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.34. The company has a market cap of $755.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.06. 8,753,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898,004. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.83 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

AT&T stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 32,580,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,595,819. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $190.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,421,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,045,749. Arista Networks has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.18.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $740.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,695. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $909.68 and a 200 day moving average of $979.97. The company has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,396,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,206. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

CYBR stock traded up $17.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,860. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $223.41 and a 52-week high of $421.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of -166.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.07.

