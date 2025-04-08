Titleist Asset Management LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Titleist Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFF stock opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

