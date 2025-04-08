Titleist Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 214,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 133,664 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 66,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $60.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.74.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
