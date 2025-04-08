Titleist Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 214,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 133,664 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 66,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $60.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1964 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.