Tilman J. Fertitta Acquires 300,000 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.37 per share, with a total value of $21,111,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,773,000. The trade was a 2.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.10. 4,082,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $65.27 and a 52 week high of $108.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.21.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WYNN

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.