Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 37.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

In other news, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $507,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,437.64. This trade represents a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

DY stock opened at $140.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.63. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.37 and a 12-month high of $207.20.

Dycom Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DY shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dycom Industries from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

