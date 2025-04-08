Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,211 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,132 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Expedia Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,460 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 165.6% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $139.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.26. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.