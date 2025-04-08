Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,998 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 197,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 587,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,686,000 after buying an additional 315,896 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.96 and its 200 day moving average is $99.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

