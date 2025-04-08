Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 5,970 Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cardiff Oncology were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 117,514 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 39,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cardiff Oncology by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRDF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Cardiff Oncology Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.74. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Featured Stories

