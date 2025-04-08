The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 2.3 %
TSE TD opened at C$79.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$139.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$73.22 and a 1 year high of C$87.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$84.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$81.42.
Insider Buying and Selling at Toronto-Dominion Bank
In related news, Director Michael A. French sold 9,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.25, for a total transaction of C$791,802.00. Also, Director Theresa Lynn Currie sold 45,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.50, for a total transaction of C$3,907,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163 shares in the company, valued at C$14,099.50. This represents a 99.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
