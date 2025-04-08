The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,537 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

TJX Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.41.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.