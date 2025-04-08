The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,644,000 after buying an additional 595,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,857,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,601,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,016,000 after acquiring an additional 293,694 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KHC. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

