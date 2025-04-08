The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,018 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Boeing by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 122,280 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $138.83 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $196.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.64 and a 200-day moving average of $164.17. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

