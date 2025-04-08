Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Shares Down 14.9% – Here’s Why

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $7.49. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Tgs Asa Trading Down 14.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.